Govt. spent ₹70,000 crore on welfare, says MLC

Tirumala

30 October 2020 00:44 IST

People of State happy with our performance, says Prabhakar Reddy

YSRCP MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday said the State government has spent around ₹70,000 crore on various welfare activities ever since coming to power.

Over 4.82 crore people have benefited under various schemes and the people of the State are happy with the performance of the government, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy cautioned opposition party leaders that the people are watching their every move, and their haste to criticise every development programme taken up by the government.

“The government has not only released the input subsidy dues of the previous government but has also made it a point to provide it every year on a regular basis which is evident with the successful implementation of the second phase of Rythu Bharosa scheme a couple of days back benefiting over 50 lakh farmers in the State,” he said.

As part of implementing its ambitious electoral promise of implementing ‘Navaratnalu’, the government is determined to provide ₹13,500 in the form of financial assistance to farmers for the second year in a row.

“We can proudly say that our government does not indulge in tall talk, but instead is determined in proving its efficiency by fulfilling its electoral promises,” he said.