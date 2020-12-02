Govt. failed to reach out to construction workers: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

02 December 2020 23:54 IST

‘YSRCP’s 18 months of misrule led to sand shortage’

Over 30 lakh construction workers are literally on the road in the State because of the severe sand shortage, and the “indifference” of the government to their plight has compounded their woes further, the TDP has alleged.

Taking out a rally near the Legislative Assembly near here on Wednesday, the party MLAs and MLCs, led by their national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, demanded that the government reach out to them by providing them assistance.

Holding placards and raising slogans against what they termed as “18 months of misrule of the YSRCP government,” the party leaders demanded implementation of the free sand policy rolled out by the TDP government to create livelihood opportunities for the workers.

In a symbolic protest to highlight the plight of the workers, Mr. Naidu carried a trowel and a cement pail on his head.

TDP Legislature Party Deputy Leader K. Atchannaidu said that many construction workers were forced to take the extreme step because of the severe crisis into which the YSRCP had pushed the construction sector in the State.

“The suicide of construction workers should be treated as murders committed by the government,” he alleged.