Governor urges people to follow safety advice

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2020 00:43 IST

‘Contact call centres, consult doctors in case of necessity’

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday appealed to people to stay at home and follow all precautionary measures as advised by medical experts to avoid the spread of COVID-19. He asked people to avoid non-essential travelling and visiting places.

Mr. Harichandan said people should avoid visiting religious places till the situation becomes normal or as advised by the authorities, from time to time.

“Stay at home, follow health discipline to keep away coronavirus. Maintain social distancing, avoid gathering of more than ten people and take care of both elderly people and children at home,” he said.

‘No need to panic’

The Governor said there was no need to panic. In case any symptoms are noticed, people could contact the call centre and consult doctors at designated test centres set up by the government immediately and follow their advice.

“Wash hands frequently with soap or sanitisers and cover faces with face masks in case experiencing symptoms of fever, cough and cold. Keep the surfaces touched by hand clean,” he said.

"By taking necessary precautions and following health discipline, we can win the war against coronavirus together and protect ourselves, our families, our society and our nation,” he said.