Governor tells NDC officers about key aspects of A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

08 April 2021 19:15 IST

Visit is part of a national security course

A group of senior officers from the National Defence College (NDC) on Thursday met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

The officers were from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Indian Audit and Accounts Service and Defence officers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, undergoing the 61st Course on ‘National Security and Strategic Studies’ at the NDC, New Delhi.

The group of 20 members, led by Major General Manoj Kumar and faculty of the NDC, is a part of the 107-member group undergoing the 11-month course. Their visit to the State is part of the course programme.

Addressing them, the Governor said that Andhra Pradesh had been consistently ranked No. 1 in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in industrial promotion. The State had the longest eastern coastline and was gifted with abundant natural resources. “AP is a land of renowned temples and monuments with rich cultural and traditional history dating back to the Buddhist period,” Mr. Harichandan informed them expressing the hope that the visit would be an enriching experience for the members.

Air Commodore Vikas Sharma briefed Mr. Harichandan about the course programme, on the study and practice of national security and strategy at the NDC, founded in 1960 as an apex institute of learning and dedicated to imparting knowledge on strategic, economic, scientific, political and industrial aspects of national defence for select senior officers of the armed forces, civil services of India and other countries. So far, 3,999 officers, including members from 69 countries, had undergone the course programme in the last 60 years, he was informed.

Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena was also present on the occasion.