Governor pats Deepika for UN speech

VIJAYAWADA

08 June 2021 23:26 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday congratulated Tadi Deepika, who got an opportunity to speak at the United Nation Organisation’s virtual global meeting organised in connection with World Oceans Day – 2021, on Tuesday.

Ms. Deepika, a native of Antarvedi in East Godavari district, represented India at the global conference. She spoke about reducing pollution in oceans and avoiding the usage of plastic in coastal villages.

Advertising

Advertising

“I congratulate Ms. Deepika. She achieved this recognition for her work on waste management in coastal villages,” Mr. Harichandan tweeted on Tuesday.