Governor must intervene to save democracy, says Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA

25 January 2021 00:20 IST

‘Govt. officials refusing to attend poll duty is unprecedented’

Terming the government officials refusing to attend to duty during the local body elections as the ‘breakdown of administrative machinery’ in the State, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has sought the intervention Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in this regard.

“It is unprecedented that government officials are openly refusing to attend the election duty. In no other State in the country, government employees have ever publicly defied the decisions of the State Election Commission (SEC). It is time the Governor intervened and set the things right,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu, in a statement, on Sunday.

He said the Governor must take the necessary steps to address the issue to ‘restore the confidence of the people in democracy’. “The YSRCP should not be allowed to run the State by the whims and fancies of one individual,” said Mr. Ramakrishunudu.

Pillars of democracy

The TDP leader called upon the public to teach a lesson to the ruling party. “The arrogance of the YSRCP leaders has caused untold harm to the State. Ever since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed the office, the State has been witnessing a systematic demolition of all pillars of democracy,” he alleged.

Accusing the Chief Minister of having no respect to democracy, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is openly disrespecting the constitution, judiciary, legislature and even the media. False cases are being foisted against the media persons to terrify them.”