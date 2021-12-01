Government weakening health system: Andhra Pradesh HEU members

ANANTAPUR:

01 December 2021 15:37 IST

Employees are worried with the latest directives that every primary health centre should appoint only one person to replace the supervisors, said APPHEU district leader Noor Basha.

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Public Health Employees’ Union (APPHEU) at a meeting in Anantapur on Wednesday urged the State government not to weaken the health system in the name of rationalisation.

They discussed the feasibility of the Orders issued by the State Health Director to implement G.O. 143 and opined that rationalisation of the employees in the PHCs was contrary to the Kartar Singh model of primary health centres.

The model being implemented across the country does not work by reducing the number of existing staff, such as male supervisors, health extension officers, health educators, public health Nurse and community health officers, deputy paramedical officers.

Advertising

Advertising

Employees are worried with the latest directives that every primary health centre should appoint only one person to replace the supervisors, said APPHEU district leader Noor Basha.

He expressed concern over the entire workload coming onto one person, which would be an unbearable burden. Babasaheb, State leader of the Union, demanded that the State Health Director, Commissioner of family health, and Commissioners of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad must hold joint meetings twice with the unions before December 15 to resolve the problems of medical health employees as directed by the Chief Secretary.