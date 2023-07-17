Government urged to encourage artists

July 17, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Forum for Artists on July 16 (Sunday) urged the government to extend support to the artists in the State.

Speaking as part of ‘Kalayagna - Jeevana Rekhalu’, organised by the forum members at Balotsava Bhavan, honorary president of MSME Industries Association B. Venkata Rao said the government should encourage artists, who could play the role of a catalyst and draw attention to the challenges society’s most vulnerable face.

Basavapurnaiah Vignan Kendram member Pinnamaneni Muralikrishna, Golla Narayana Rao from Polavarapu Sanskritika Samithi and renowned cartoonist T. Venkat Rao also addressed the participating artists.

Artist Sesha Brahmam said government encouragement would help them improve their financial status. A live demonstration of water colour painting by Eluru-based artist Madhusudhan Rao evinced interest of many students and youngsters.

Later, the artists were given certificates and mementoes. Forum members A. Sunil Kumar, A. Giridhar, Kalasagar, Spoorthi Srinivas, Ramesh, Swathi, Poornima, Sudha Rani and others participated.

