Government making efforts to ensure oxygen supply: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

27 April 2021 10:02 IST

People urged not to venture out unless for important work

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao has said the State government is making all efforts to ensure the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir for COVID patients as the demand is growing.

Mr. Rao along with Minister Perni Venkataramaiah MLAs and officials reviewed COVID situation in the district on Monday.

Mr. Venkataramaiah said all the COVID treatment and management protocols set by the government were being followed by the district administration. He appealed to the people not to venture out unless there was important work and help the government fight the COVID spread.

Advertising

Advertising

He asked COVID patients with fewer symptoms to get treated at COVID Care Centres, where the government was providing medicine and food.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that COVID treatment was available in 46 hospitals in the district. He said that the spread of COVID infection was at 1:2 ratio in the past and now it was 1:4.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Nuzvid MLA M. Venkata Pratap Apparao, Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, Tiruvuru MLA K. Rakshananidhi, Pamarru MLA K. Anil Kumar and others were present.

The Ministers asked the district administration to issue show cause notice to VMC officials concerned who did not attend the meeting.