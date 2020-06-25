Goods train derails, catches fire over bridge across Musi river

ONGOLE

25 June 2020 14:13 IST

A major fire ensued in four wagons each with 65 kl of diesel.

Four oil tankers of a goods train caught fire when it derailed between Surareddypalem and Tangutur in Prakasam district on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the wee hours of Thursday.

As the train from Gangineni in Secunderabad railway division carrying inflammable substance approached the bridge across the Musi river, it jumped off the rails, severing links with 45 other wagons. There were no casualties.

Five fire tenders — two from Ongole and one each from Nellore, Kandukur and Kondepi — fought the flames for over three hours and brought it under control, Prakasam District Fire Officer S. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu. “We were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other wagons,” he said after completing the fire fighting operation in time.

As the train derailed, two wagons fell into the dry riverbed with a loud sound, while another was left hanging. The fourth one was close to the railway track. However, 45 other wagons did not suffer any damage and proceeded towards Chennai later. Railway officials rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of the mishap.