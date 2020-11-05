Goldplating work at Bhuvaraha Swamy temple to begin in December

Tirumala

05 November 2020 01:04 IST

An estimated ₹14.10 crore to be spent on the project

The goldplating work of the towering roof (vimanam) above the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Bhuvaraha Swamy temple will start from the second week of December. According to estimates, more than 42 kgs of gold and 18 kgs of copper will be used and around ₹14.10 crore is expected to be spent on the work.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board, during its meeting in December last year, had approved the proposal and tenders for the project were invited. The project is expected to be completed in six months.

The TTD has reproduced the images of the ‘vimanam’ using 3D printing technology and designing process of the copper plates will be done accordingly. Then the goldplating work will be taken up.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar reddy has issued orders to this effect to the officials of the temple, jewellery and engineering department. He instructed them to act in accordance to the advice of the Agama experts.

Meanwhile, the TTD has also resolved to conduct ‘Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam’ (a mandatory religious ceremony normally organised while taking up renovation of the temples) at the Bhuvaraha Swamy temple from December 6 to 10.

As part of the programme, replica idols of the deity carved out of fig wood would be placed in the Mukha mandapam and all the daily rituals will be performed there till the completion of the work.