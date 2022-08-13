Godavari floodwaters begins to recede in Andhra Pradesh

However, second warning remain in force at Bhadrachalam and Dowleswaram, impacting agency and Godavari delta.

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 13, 2022 11:06 IST

Tribal pockets in flood-affected Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh on August 12, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The floodwater from river Godavari has started receding by Saturday, August 13, 2022, and the inflow of flood water began to fall at Bhadrachalam.

However, the Godavari delta continues to receive huge inflow that arrives upstream Polavaram irrigation project. Flood water reaches to Sir Arthur Cotton barrage from Polavaram irrigation project within a day.

The Godavari Head Works Division has claimed in its flood report; “By 6 a.m., the flood level at Bhadrachalam was 51.30 feet and second warning is in the force. At Dowleswaram, the inflow was nearly 15 lakh cusecs at 10 a.m. and second warning is in the force”. 

The habitations along the Godavari and Sabari have been hit by the floods. The Godavari delta is also at the receiving end.

