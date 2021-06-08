G.O. violative of HC stay against alienation of RARS land: petitioners

KURNOOL

08 June 2021 22:59 IST

They issue notice to Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti convener Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the State government issued ‘G.O. MS. No. 34 in violation of the High Court orders’.

He said the G.O. was issued alienating 50 acres of land from the NSC block of Thandancha State Seed Farm in Kurnool district in lieu of a similar extent of land “alienated from the Regional Agriculture Research Station, Nandyal” to the Director of Medical Education for the establishment of a new government medical college at Nandyal.

Mr. Reddy said the Monday’s G.O. referred to a consent given by the Registrar, ANGRAU, on May 27 alienating the RARS land, which was violative of the High Court Status Quo order of February 3. He and four farmers had filed the public interest litigation in the A.P. High Court against the proposed alienation of RARS land, he said.

The counsel for Mr. Reddy and the four petitioners on Tuesday issued a notice to the Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperative Department indicating that alienation of RARS land was a violation.

The proposed site at the State Seed Farm was about 60 km from the existing RARS and it would take at least 10 years for setting up a Farmer Training Centre and other existing facilities like cold storage, seed godowns, processing units and the irrigation facility, Mr. Dasaratha Rami Reddy said.