‘Global Grace Cancer Run’ in Vijayawada on October 9

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 26, 2022 00:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday urged the people to take part in the run being organised by the Grace Cancer Foundation in the city on October 9 to spread awareness on cancer. It is the fifth edition of the event.

Mr. Seetharam, along with Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Chairman P. Gautham Reddy, released the poster for the 'Global Grace Cancer Run'.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Seetharam said the event would be organised on the BRTS Road. Similar cancer awareness programmes would be organised at 450 locations in over 130 countries on October 9.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He appreciated the contribution of Grace Cancer Foundation towards cancer awareness through various activities across the globe. He said the foundation had donated over 20 lakh masks and 500 oxygen concentrators to the State during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app