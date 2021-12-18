Girl kidnapped by boyfriend rescued

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

18 December 2021 23:41 IST

He demanded ₹5 lakh ransom, befriended victim on social media

The Rajamahendravaram city police have rescued a 19-year-old girl a day after she was reportedly kidnapped by her ‘boyfriend’ for ransom.

Recently, the girl from the city and Moka Phaneendra of West Godavari district became close following their friendship over social media platforms. Phaneendra is allegedly a habitual offender involved in theft cases in West Godavari district.

On December 15, Phaneendra had taken the victim on a long drive. In the evening, he locked her up in a room in Bhimavaram town and later demanded ₹5 lakh from her parents for her safe release. He also made video calls to the victim’s parents to show her condition in the room.

“Phaneendra hatched the kidnap plan for money. He recently took a rented room in Bhimavaram to execute his plan. He trapped the victim in the name of love and resorted to the kidnap,” said Rajamahendravaram SP Aiswarya Rastogi at a press meet on Saturday.

The same day, the police swung into action based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents. The next day, the police traced the accused and rescued the victim.

“The accused has proposed to receive the money in different locations, including Kakinada, Amalapuram, and Bhimavaram. He has been traced based on a clue from a neighbour at the room, in which the victim was kept,” the SP said.

The accused had taken away the gold jewellery of the victim and also attacked her with a knife, causing minor injuries on her hands to threaten her parents to accept his proposal.

The city police registered a case and investigation is on.