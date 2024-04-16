ADVERTISEMENT

Girl burnt alive, parents injured in fire mishap

April 16, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A girl was burnt alive, and her parents critically injured, after the hotel they own caught fire reportedly due to a leakage from a gas cylinder at Jallipalle village of Kuderu mandal, on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, couple Nagabushanam and Jyothi operate a roadside hotel in the village.

After lunchtime, when there were no customers and the couple were busy keeping the premises tidy, a sudden fire broke out from the kitchen, believed to be due to a gas leak. The flames soon engulfed their teenage daughter, Pratyusha, who was in the kitchen. The parents tried to save their daughter, but in vain, as she was charred to death.

The injured couple was rushed to the area hospital in Anantapur and put under critical care. A case was registered.

