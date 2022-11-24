Gidugu Rudra Raju appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress president

November 24, 2022 02:40 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The party also appointed four working presidents of the State unit — Mastan Vali, Janga Goutham, Padmasree Sunkara and P. Rakesh Reddy

PTI

Andhra Pradesh Congress President Gidugu Rudra Raju. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@RudrarajuGidugu

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Gidugu Rudra Raju as the president of its Andhra Pradesh unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also appointed four working presidents of the State unit — Mastan Vali, Janga Goutham, Padmasree Sunkara and P. Rakesh Reddy.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of president, working presidents, chairpersons of various committees, and the constitution of Political Affairs Committee and Coordination Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect," according to a party communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Congress president also appointed former Union minister M. M. Pallam Raju as the chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee and G.V. Harsha Kumar as the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

N. Tulasi Reddy has been appointed as the new chairman of the Media & Social Media Committee of Andhra Pradesh Congress.

The party chief also set up an 18-member Political Affairs Committee, which includes AICC general secretary in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy.

Other members of the committee are C. D. Meiyappan, Christopher Tilak, Gidugu Rudra Raju, K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao, Raghu Veera Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, M. M. Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan, T. Subbarami Reddy and J. D. Seelam.

A coordination committee has also been set up for Andhra Pradesh Congress which includes Oommen Chandy, C. D. Meiyappan, Christopher Tilak, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Kiran Kumar Reddy, K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao, Raghu Veera Reddy and Sake Sailajanath, M. M. Pallam Raju, G. V. Harsha Kumar, K. Bapi Raju, N. Tulasi Reddy, K. Raju, Sai Pratap, Mastan Vali, Sirivella Prasad and Usha Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US