Gidugu Rudra Raju appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress president

November 24, 2022 02:40 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Gidugu Rudra Raju as the president of its Andhra Pradesh unit.

It also appointed four working presidents of the State unit — Mastan Vali, Janga Goutham, Padmasree Sunkara and P. Rakesh Reddy.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of president, working presidents, chairpersons of various committees, and the constitution of Political Affairs Committee and Coordination Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect," according to a party communication.

The Congress president also appointed former Union minister M. M. Pallam Raju as the chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee and G.V. Harsha Kumar as the chairman of the Campaign Committee.

N. Tulasi Reddy has been appointed as the new chairman of the Media & Social Media Committee of Andhra Pradesh Congress.

The party chief also set up an 18-member Political Affairs Committee, which includes AICC general secretary in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy.

Other members of the committee are C. D. Meiyappan, Christopher Tilak, Gidugu Rudra Raju, K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao, Raghu Veera Reddy, Sake Sailajanath, M. M. Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan, T. Subbarami Reddy and J. D. Seelam.

A coordination committee has also been set up for Andhra Pradesh Congress which includes Oommen Chandy, C. D. Meiyappan, Christopher Tilak, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Kiran Kumar Reddy, K. V. P. Ramachandra Rao, Raghu Veera Reddy and Sake Sailajanath, M. M. Pallam Raju, G. V. Harsha Kumar, K. Bapi Raju, N. Tulasi Reddy, K. Raju, Sai Pratap, Mastan Vali, Sirivella Prasad and Usha Naidu.