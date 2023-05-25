ADVERTISEMENT

German envoy discusses trade opportunities with CM Jagan

May 25, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Reddy told Ms. Küchler that the State government would extend all possible help to German entrepreneurs keen on investing in the State, and explained to her the salient features of the industrial policy

The Hindu Bureau

German Consul General in Chennai, Michaela Küchler, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

German Consul General in Chennai, Michaela Küchler, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday. The duo discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and other issues concerning the development of the State.

Mr. Reddy told Ms. Küchler that the State government would extend all possible help to German entrepreneurs keen on investing in the State, and explained to her the salient features of the industrial policy.

He said Andhra Pradesh has excellent infrastructure and talented human resources, which were crucial for businesses to flourish.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Küchler said German businesses were prepared to work with the A.P. government in the areas of manufacturing, technology transfer, renewable energy and sustainability, automotive and engineering, R&D, IT and digitalisation, start-up ecosystem, skill enhancement and trade and investment promotion.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Poonam Malakondaiah, was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US