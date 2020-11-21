Gandikota waters to Chittoor mandals soon, says Minister

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurating the Chokkamadugu road, near SR Puram in Chittoor district, on Saturday.

CHITTOOR

21 November 2020 22:53 IST

‘Providing a permanent solution to farmers is high on govt. agenda’

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday said that the project of drawing 26 TMC of water from the Gandikota reservoir for the western mandals of Chittoor district would be taken up on a war-footing soon.

He said this project will effectively address the agrarian issues of the drought-prone region, covering more than 60% of agricultural land.

Addressing a public meeting at S.R. Puram in GD Nellore Assembly constituency, after inaugurating the various government schemes, including secretariat buildings and rural roads, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that providing a permanent solution to the water needs of the people of Chittoor district was high on the agenda of the State government. He said as 70% of the farmers in the district are directly connected to the dairy sector, the proposal to provide 4% incentive to them would be expedited and as part of this, the Amul Dairy project had already launched its operations collecting milk from rural areas.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, who represents the GD Nellore Assembly constituency, said that the State government during the last one-and-a-half years had grounded developmental activities worth ₹238 crore in the region. He said that steps would be initiated to enhance water storage facility at both NTR Jalasayam and Krishnapuram reservoir, which would cater to the water needs of Chittoor and GD Nellore Assembly constituencies. He said that at present, road works to the tune of 120 km had been taken up in the constituency.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government had fulfilled 90% of the Navaratanalu promises within 18 months of coming to power. Chittoor MLA J.M.C. Srinivasulu, senior officials of RWS, Irrigation, DWMA, DRDA and allied departments were present.