Furious Godavari spells fresh trouble

Life along the Godavari and Sabari rivers was paralysed as a third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
August 17, 2022 13:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district is submerged in water due to recurring floods in Godavari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Godavari river is set to give a tough time yet again to people in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as a third flood warning is in force at Bhadrachalam. By Wednesday 9 p.m, the flood water level was 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam. The habitations along the course of the river and some island villages face the threat of inundation. 

Life along the river Godavari and Sabari has been paralysed with scores of habitations remaining cut off. 

Hit by flood last month, people in the Godavari region could not find time to resume their life fully. Within the past week, the Godavari flood has disrupted life twice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tri-State border

Flood water entered the habitations along the Sabari river in Chintoor. The Chintoor-Bhadrachalam road was cut off without any possibility for vehicles to ply.

The Godavari Head Works Division has issued second flood warning at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage, where the outflow is 14.55 lakh cusecs being discharged into the eastern and central deltas. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In an official release, Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has stated that all the revenue and other officials are on alert to tackle the flood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
flood
natural disasters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app