Free pap smear detection test launched at GGH, Tenali

Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar interacting with patients at the launch of the free pap smear testing centre at Government General Hospital in Tenali. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Government General Hospital in Tenali will provide free pap smear diagnostic tests for cervical cancer in women.

Tenali MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar took the initiative to launch the free service at the district hospital which will be available from Monday to Wednesday every week. The initiative has been launched in collaboration with cancer specialist Sharada.

“This programme is being launched as part of Cancer-Free Tenali, and pap smear tests will be done for women aged 20-65 years in the district hospital for cancer detection,” said Mr. Siva Kumar.

Syed Khalaida Naseem, Tenali municipal chairperson and Sowbhagya Vani, Superintendent of Tenali Government Hospital were also present.

In addition to the pap smear test, BP, ECG and blood sugar level tests would be also conducted free of cost.