Free collective seva launched at Srisailam temple for white card holders

April 26, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Srisailam Devasthanam on Tuesday launched a free collective special seva facility for white card holders at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna launched the programme by performing a puja at the Rudra Mandapam in the temple. On the occasion of ‘Arudra Nakshatram Day’ on Tuesday, the priests performed ‘abhishekam’ and special pujas. The EO said that 250 tickets would be available every month for the collective seva only for white ration card holders, and those interested can apply online at www.srisailadevasthanam.org. These tickets will be available only through the website and must be booked in advance.

