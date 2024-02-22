Free AI learning centre to come up for underprivileged children in Eluru district

February 22, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Founder of the vaccine manufacturing company Shantha Biotech K. I. Varaprasad Reddy on February 22 (Thursday) emphasised the significance of health and education and applauded efforts of the individuals trying to make a difference in the society by contributing their mite to the cause.

He was speaking after taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence named as Alekhya Heal AI Centre, on the campus of HEAL (Health and Education for All), an international charity that helps disadvantaged children escape the poverty trap by offering them free education in a residential set-up at Thotapalle village of Agiripalli mandal in Eluru district. The organisation proposed to start a deemed university on the campus from the next academic year.

Mr. Reddy commended Dr. Koneru Satya Prasad, founder of HEAL, as an extraordinary individual with a noble vision. “People like him are chosen by providence, as they are dedicated to uplifting the society through their good work,” he said.

He said projects of this scale are usually established in big cities. But the fact that Dr. Satya Prasad chose to start the education and health facility in a remote village reflects his sincere efforts to make a difference at the grass root levels.

HEAL takes under its protective wings most disadvantaged children, including orphans, the under-privileged, visually challenged and amputees.

Two more new facilities- Basavaiah Kovelamudi HEAL Administrative Centre and Veerabhadra Rao Yalamanchili HEAL Centre for Sports Excellence, were inaugurated on Thursday.

In the last 32 years, the organisation has provided assistance to 16,000 students and the current strength of students who reside on the campus is 1300. “These milestones reflect our organisation’s commitment to serving the under-privileged in the society. We will continue our mission to reach out to the children in need of education and other assistance through the organisation in every possible way,” said Dr. Sathya Prasad.

