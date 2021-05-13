Four persons killed, five survived in road mishap in East Godavari

KAKINADA:

13 May 2021 13:27 IST

At least four persons including a four-month-old baby boy died on the spot and five persons survived with severe injuries as a car in which the nine persons were travelling hit a lorry on ADB road on the outskirts of Peddapuram town in East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday.

The gruesome incident had occurred while the family was on the way to attend a Bhumi puja for construction of a new house in Rajamahendravaram city. The family belongs to Pedavalasa village in Tallarevu mandal in East Godavari district.

Peddapuram Circle Inspector K.N.V. Jayakumar told The Hindu; “The deceased have been identified as V. Eswara Rao (36), V. Annapurna (33), Aradasi Swami (55) and unnamed four-year-old baby boy. The incident had occurred while the driver lost control over engine, leading to hit the lorry that was coming from Rajamahendravaram city”.

“The five injured persons have been rescued from the car, in which the dead bodies of the four persons have been retrieved. The injured persons have been admitted to Peddapuram Area Hospital”, said Mr. Jayakumar.