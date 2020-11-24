Four of family ‘end life’ in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

24 November 2020 00:59 IST

Woman serves food laced with poison to kids after matrimonial dispute

Four members of a family allegedly ended their lives on Monday reportedly following a matrimonial dispute under One Town police limits in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

Bhupathi Siva Pavani, 31, reportedly served food laced with poison to her son B. Nishaan,12, and daughter B. Rithika,7, before she and her mother, Sangisetti Krishnaveni, 59, ended their lives by by hanging at their residence.

The family allegedly resorted to the extreme step after Ms. Pavani’s husband, B. Nagendra Kumar from Vijayawada, reportedly decided to marry again.

Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai said investigation was on to ascertain further details.

Investigation Officer and Central Zone DSP J.V. Santosh said the family, led by Pavani, reportedly discussed the issue with her husband in Vijayawada on Sunday and returned to Rajamahendravaram the same night. Ms. Pavani had recently lodged a complaint with local Disha police over the matrimonial dispute and physical harassment by her husband. Two months ago, the couple were counselled by the Disha police.

“We have received the information regarding the incident on Monday morning and sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in the city for post- mortem,” Mr,. Santosh said.

Those with with suicide tendencies could dial 100 and Rajamahendravaram police (94907-60792) for help and counselling.