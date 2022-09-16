Four die due to asphyxiation in abandoned well

Housing Minister, RDO, MRO and DSP visited the spot

Staff Reporter BANTUMILLI (KRISHNA DT)
September 16, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three labourers and the house owner died after reportedly inhaling some poisonous gas when they went into an abandoned well to clean it, in Bantumilli village of Krishna district, on Friday.

The victims were identified as workers P. Srinivas Rao (53) of Mulaparru village, V. Rama Rao (60) and his son V. Lakshman (35) and house owner, K. Ranga, natives of Bantumilli. According to local residents, the four one after the other entered the well and reportedly died of asphyxiation.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer I. Kishore, DSP Sk. Masum Basha and MRO Satyanarayana rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister consoled the family members and assured to extend possible help to the bereaved families from the government.

The house owner engaged the three workers for removing silt in the well. Srinivas Rao, who went into the well collapsed, and two other labourers too fell consciousness after inhaling some poisonous gas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ranga, who got down into the water, did not come up. Villagers, who alerted the Revenue and the Police officials retrieved the bodies from the well and shifted them to the Government Hospital mortuary, said the DSP.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in Bantumilli and Mulaparru villages with the death of the four persons. The Bantumilli police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app