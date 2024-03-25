Former TDP MLA breaks down into tears

March 25, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The simmering discontent over the nomination of Arani Srinivasulu as the TDP-led alliance candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency came to the fore once again with the former TDP MLA M. Suguna openly questioning the propriety behind giving away the prestigious seat to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on the pretext of electoral understanding.

The local leaders of TDP and JSP vehemently opposed the candidature of Srinivasulu since the day his name was declared by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on the grounds that he was a non-local and was no match to his opponent Bhumana Abhinay Reddy of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The leaders of both the parties went unyielding to the appeals of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Naga Babu of JSP, who urged them to work unitedly for the victory of the alliance candidate.

At a time, when the sailing seemingly looked good, Suguna sprang a surprise when she broke into tears during a media conference on March 25 (Monday) and accused the party for betraying the party cadres, who she said were dejected as they are now forced to work for the victory of the same leaders against whom they had relentlessly fought during the past 55 months, hinting at the past of Srinivasulu who had won on YSRCP ticket from Chittoor in 2019.

The cadres who were subjected to oppression and charged with false police cases are yet to digest the bitter truth that their party has given away the seat to JSP. She also asked the party command as to what had happened to their much touted ‘surveys’, which they seemed to have relied upon more in the selection of candidates. Unable to bear the pain of denial, she also went to the extent of saying that she would not hesitate to jump the fence and join JSP, should the latter assure her the seat.

On the other hand, unfazed at the developments, Srinivasulu, who has already hit the campaigning, sounded optimistic to overcome the internal turbulence among leaders of the alliance partners and said that he would embark on a door-to-door campaign from March 27 (Wednesday). He also unveiled his plans of inviting the party chief Pawan Kalyan for campaigning in the town at an early date.

