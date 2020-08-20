Former professor of AU passes away

VISAKHAPATNAM

Erranguntla Venkata Rao, a former professor and founder member of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Andhra University, passed away due to cardiac arrest late on Wednesday night.

Born on July 1, 1931, Venkata Rao completed his studies at AU during 1950-59. He worked in various capacities before his appointment as a professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry (1975-91) and immensely contributed to the growth of the department. His research in pharmaceutical chemistry resulted in the publication of 165 research papers in journals of national and international repute and five patents.

Describing his death as a great loss to AU and the A.P. Akademi of Science, Prof. Y. Rajendra Prasad of AU College of Pharmaceutical Science expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Rao is survived by his wife Kameswari, daughter Syamala and son Ravichandra.