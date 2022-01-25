Former MLC Buddha Venkanna taken into police custody

Vijayawada

25 January 2022 00:16 IST

Forces mobilised at One Town police station

The West Zone police picked up former MLC Buddha Venkanna on charges of making derogatory remarks against Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

Speaking toreporters on Monday, the TDP leader alleged that the casino at Gudivada wasorganised with the support of top police officers due to which no action was being taken against Mr. Nani for his illegal activities.

Mr. Venkanna reportedly made some threatening comments against the Minister after whicha police team arrived at his house for questioning. The One Town police registered a case against the former MLC under Section 506 IPC (criminal intimidation), Section 505 (inciting a person or a community to cause any offence), 211 (making false charges) and other sections.

When the police asked the TDP leader to come to the station, Mr. Venkanna refused and demanded the police to serve a notice under Section 41 (a) of CrPc (instructing to appear before the police officer). However, the police said theywould serve the notice on himat the station and asked him to cooperate with them.

Meanwhile, TDP cadresconverged atthe former MLC’s house and after heated arguments, police picked up Mr. Venkanna and shifted him to the One Town police station.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said that police took the TDP leader into custody from his residence and have launched an investigation.

Police stepped up security at the One Town police station and other places in the Commissionerate limits..