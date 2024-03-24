ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy hospitalised due to ill health

March 24, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s condition was stable, sources said, quoting medical report

V. Kamalakara Rao

TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Minister and former senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has been hospitalised here on Sunday (March 24) due to a sudden spike in his blood pressure and blood sugar levels suddenly. His condition was stable, sources said, quoting the medical report. Mr Murthy’s followers and relatives reached the hospital.

Mr. Murthy contested as a TDP candidate in the 2019 general elections from the Pendurthi Assembly seat , and was defeated. For the 2024 elections, he was hoping for a TDP ticket from the same seat but was denied by the party high command due to the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance’s seat-sharing agreement. He was said to have been disappointed by the denial of the ticket and stayed away from active politics after the announcement of the tickets. Meanwhile, sources speculated that the YSR Congress had contacted Mr. Murthy to offer him a Lok Sabha ticket from Anakapalli, due to various equations including caste.

