Fool-proof security in place for bypoll

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu inspecting arrangements at a polling station in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

17 April 2021 00:08 IST

Besides local police, central forces deployed at all polling stations

All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the byelection to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency under the watchful eyes of a huge posse of policemen deployed in all the Assembly constituencies that are part of it.

Apart from policemen drawn from the Tirupati Urban police district, personnel from the central paramilitary forces have been deployed across the polling stations in Tirupati, Satyavedu and Srikalahasti constituencies falling in Chittoor district.

There are 782 polling stations in these segments alone, while the remaining are in the four constituencies of Sullurpet, Venkatagiri, Gudur and Sarvepalle in the adjoining Nellore district.

Advertising

Advertising

Central forces such as CISF and CRPF have been posted in the polling locations identified as sensitive, while striking force, special striking force and quick reaction teams will be on the move between polling stations.

“The mobile forces are fully geared and will be ready to reach any sensitive spot within two or three minutes of receiving an alert,” said Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu.

Surveillance remains high with the presence of CCTV cameras, body-worn cameras and drone cameras, as per the requirement and depending on the sensitive nature of the location.

Complaints

Mr. Naidu appealed to the public to dial 100, or alert the department on WhatsApp number 8099999977 in case of any unpleasant activities such as attempts of appeasement, high-handed behaviour by anyone.

Section 144 of the IPC and Section 30 of the Police Act will remain clamped in the vicinity of the polling stations.

Mr. Naidu cautioned those spreading rumours, either orally or through social media, of dire consequences. Similarly, he minced no words in warning the anti-social elements of tough action if they resorted to violent and improper behaviour in the vicinity of the polling stations.