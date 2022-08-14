Focus on technological advancements, students told

Internships will ensure good career opportunities, says AICTE official

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
August 14, 2022 18:13 IST

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chief coordinating officer Buddha Chandrasekhar has advised students to concentrate on technological advancements and be acquainted with all latest developments.

He was the chief guest for the ‘India-Land of Opportunities’ seminar organised at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET) here.

He said that the students who would concentrate on internships and learning new technologies would excel in their career.

College chairman P. Madhusudana Rao said that the college students were able to get jobs in reputed firms, while referring to Rs.32 lakh package offered to a final year student, Mani Teja, recently by U.S. and Singapore-based companies.

College Principal V.V. Rama Reddy, Vice-Principal Tammineni Haribabu, Dean (Training and Placement) G. Prakash Babu were among those present.

