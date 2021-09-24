Focus on curbing drug menace: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing the functioning of the Special Enforcement Bureau on Thursday.

Vijayawada

24 September 2021 00:01 IST

‘Take stringent action against those cultivating and transporting cannabis, and smuggling liquor’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officers of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to focus on curbing the drug menace and conduct awareness programmes in universities and colleges on the consequences of drug abuse.

He has also directed that stringent action be taken against those cultivating and transporting cannabis (marijuana), and smuggling liquor.

‘Liquor sales drop’

In a review meeting on the functioning of the SEB on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, to reduce liquor consumption, the government had increased the alcohol prices and closed almost one-third of the outlets and shut down belt shops and permit rooms across the State.

“As a result, liquor sales have dropped from 34 lakh cases per month to 21 lakh cases, and beer sales fell from 17 lakh cases per month to seven lakh,” he said.

Sand supply

Taking stock of supply of sand, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said action should be taken if the mineral was sold at prices higher than what had been stipulated. The toll-free numbers of the SEB should be well publicised to enable people to tip off the SEB about illegal sand mining. He also instructed the officials to increase the number of reaches and sand depots.

The officials told the Chief Minister that 18,686 kg ganja was seized in 220 cases and 384 persons were arrested. Under ‘Operation New Savera’ between March 20 and 31, about 69 cases were registered and 174 people arrested. A total of 2,176 kg marijuana was seized.

So far, 1,20,822 cases of alcohol manufacturing and smuggling had been registered and 1,25,202 persons were arrested. Almost 63,310 cases were booked in 2020 and 57,512 in the current year. While the SEB registered 74,311 cases, the police booked 46,511 cases.

Similarly, 8,30,910 litres of illicit liquor, 8,07,644 litres of country-made liquor and 2,30,48,401 litres of jaggery wash were seized and destroyed. Also, 29,491 vehicles were seized.

As far as sand smuggling was concerned, the officials said 2,211 cases were registered and 5,72,372 tonnes of sand was seized. A total of 16,365 vehicles were seized and 22,769 persons arrested.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretaries Sameer Sharma (planning and resource mobilisation) and Rajat Bhargava (revenue), SEB Commissioner Vineeth Brijlal, Principal Secretary S.S. Rawat, Additional DGP (intelligence) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, and SEB Director (special units) A. Ramesh Reddy were present.