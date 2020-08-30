Flood warning to the Godavari, officials alerted

Rajulapudi SrinivasPOLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.):

30 August 2020 00:15 IST

Officials of the Central Water Commission and the Irrigation Department issued flood warning to river Godavari on Saturday, and alerted the authorities concerned.

Officials of the Telangana government cautioned their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and asked them to be alert for the next 48 hours.

In a message, officials said the flood level in Wardha and Wainganga Rivers was increasing. About 5 lakh cusecs would reach Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage in Telangana by Saturday night and the water level may increase after midnight.

Advertising

Advertising

By August 31, the flood level may raise up to 9 lakh cusecs or above and the prediction on water level may be issued by Sunday, the officials said.

“We received the flood warning, and the first warning level (43 feet) at Bhadrachalam may be issued by Sunday night or in the early hours on Monday,” said K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana.

“This is the third time that water level is increasing in the Godavari in just 15 days. If the CWC issues second warning level (48 feet) at Bhadrachalam, habitations located on the river bank will be flooded in Polavaram, Velerupadu and Kukunur in West Godavari district,” Mr. Suryanarayana told The Hindu.

“Rainfall forecast is also being followed. If there are heavy rains in the catchment areas in the next 48 hours in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, flood level will increase in Godavari. We alerted the irrigation, revenue, panchayat raj, medical and health and other department personnel on the flood warning,” Mr. Suryanarayana, who is also Polavaram Sub-Collector, said.