Five more succumb to virus in Prakasam, Nellore

ONGOLE/NELLORE

13 July 2020 23:42 IST

Both the districts see alarming rise in cases

Five deaths were reported from the two south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12 in Nellore district and eight in Prakasam.

In an alarming rise, 103 persons tested positive for the disease in Prakasam district, pushing up the tally to 1,505. Kandukur division accounted for a maximum of 48 new cases followed by Markapur division with 29 and Ongole division with 25 cases in the district.

With 13 fresh cases, Ongole city accounted for a maximum of 287 confirmed cases in the district. Markapur town registered 17 new cases followed by Kandukur with ten, Pamur with nine, Chirala, Lingasamudram and Kanigiri with six cases each, Darsi with five cases and Tarlupadu and Ulavapadu with four cases each. Positive cases also came from the villages of Darimadugu, C.S.Puram, Taniruvaripalem, Kavurivaripalem, Medarmetla, Nallaguntla, Dorna, Pedaraveedu, T.B.V.Palem, Pedanagulavaram and Ghadiyapudi during the period.

As many as 1,02,165 persons have been tested so far in Prakasam district. While 97,000 persons tested negative, the results of 3,640 were awaited.

Meanwhile, in Nellore district, the city reported a maximum of 31 cases, including 10 cases in Kisan Nagar, six in Nawabpeta, four in Dargamitta and three in NTR nagar. New cases came also from Podalakur(3), while Naidupeta, Sangam, Kota and Vidavaluru reported two each.

One case each was registered in Varikondapadu, Atmakur, Kavali, Indukurpeta, Kovur, T.P.Gudur, Venkatachalam, Kaligiri, Dagadarthi, Ojili and Marripudi.