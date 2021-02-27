Andhra Pradesh

Five held, 100 kg ganja and ₹33.5 lakh seized

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 27 February 2021 00:53 IST
Updated: 27 February 2021 00:53 IST

The Munchingputtu police on Friday registered a case against five persons while they were allegedly transporting 100 kg ganja from Odisha to Visakhapatnam Agency. The police also seized about ₹33.50 lakh cash from them. It was learnt that the five persons also sold ganja to a few persons. They were nabbed while returning home after receiving money from another smuggler.

