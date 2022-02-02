Fisherman dies after being stabbed by fish

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 February 2022 19:50 IST

A Black Marlin pierced its snout through the victim’s stomach, say police

A 40-year-old fisherman died in a freak mishap after a Black Marlin fish (Kommu Konam in Telugu) reportedly stabbed him through his stomach when he was fishing in the sea off Muthyalammapalem coast in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as N. Joganna (40), a resident of Jalaripeta in Muthyalampalem.

According to Parawada police Inspector of K. Eswara Rao, primary investigation revealed that Joganna and five other fishermen from the same village went for fishing on Tuesday evening. At around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, they were fishing in the sea, around 60 nautical miles from the shore.

When the fishermen were lifting the net, a Black Marlin fish suddenly popped out and stabbed Joganna through his stomach with its sharp snout. The fishermen immediately rushed to the shore to admit Joganna to a hospital. However, he reportedly died on the way, the police said.

The body has been shifted to the NTR Hospital at Anakapalle for post-mortem. The case is being transferred to the Marine Police as the incident happened in the sea.