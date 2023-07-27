ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries Dept.’s Seafood Festival begins on Friday, unlimited buffet on offer

July 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Seed and feed companies and other stakeholders of aquaculture to set up stalls during the three-day event

The Hindu Bureau

Aquaculture farmers and stakeholders from all over the State are expected to participate in the three-day Seafood Festival to be launched in the city on Friday.

The Department of Fisheries is organising the festival at A Convention Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking contests on seafood recipes and fancy dress competitions for children would be held during the festival, said Bhoomi Organics managing director M. Raghuram, organising partner of the event. Unlimited seafood buffet would be served for food lovers during the event, Mr. Raghuram said.

The Fisheries Department will arrange a Fish Andhra pavilion, and seed and feed companies and other stakeholders will set up stalls. Fishermen Societies, Prawn Farmers’ Associations and model aqua farmers will also participate in the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US