ADVERTISEMENT

Tension at Visakha Container Terminal as fisherfolk stage protest in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The protesters, who had parted with their lands for creation of the terminal in 1993, are demanding that the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and the VCTPL fulfil the promises made to them in the past

V. Kamalakara Rao

Fishermen who gathered outside the gate of the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited, near the fishing harbour, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Tension prevailed in front of the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) on August 29 near the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam when scores of fisherfolk demonstrated against the management for not resolving their long-pending demands.

A total of 543 beneficiary families, who had parted with their land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993, demanded that the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and the VCTPL fulfil the promises made in the past.

The fishermen squatted outside the gate from the morning as a mark of protest. They blocked the movement of the container vehicles at the terminal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, a leader of the protesters, Ayyappa from Peda Jalaripeta, said the port management had promised 60 square yards of house site, job for a person in each family and ₹1 lakh compensation. “But, nothing has been fulfilled as on date,” he alleged.

The fisherfolk had staged a protest in support of their demands earlier in September 2022.

When contracted, VCTPL authorities said, “They are holding a meeting now over the issue.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US