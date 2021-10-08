Firm seeks help of police in quelling ‘drug link rumours’

KAKINADA

08 October 2021 01:27 IST

Ready to cooperate with govt. agencies, says San Marine head

Kakinada-based San Marine, a company engaged in shipbuilding and logistics, said on Thursday that the company was ready to cooperate with government investigating agencies if there was any evidence linking it to the heroin seizure case at Mundra port in Gujarat recently.

San Marine Managing Partner Shaik Ahmed Alisha on Thursday met East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and appealed to him to take action on some media outlets and TDP leaders for spreading ‘propaganda that the company was involved in smuggling of heroin’.

“A section of the media and TDP leaders including Varla Ramaiah have been harassing us by levelling baseless allegations against myself and my company, which is not engaged in any export or import operations. We are open to any inquiry by any investigative agency regarding the heroin seizure case,” Mr. Alisha said in a written complaint submitted to the SP.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Alisha claimed that San Marine had earlier offered logistics support to the prestigious International Fleet Review (IFR-2016) held in Visakhapatnam, and Operation Malabar held in Chennai.

“We are the leading private shipbuilding company associated with the ‘Make In India’ initiative and are providing employment to locals. The baseless allegations linking our company with the heroin case will tarnish our image at the global level,” said Mr. Alisha.

San Marine has already registered a case against some media outlets, Mr. Alisha said. Responding to his appeal, Mr. Ravindranath Babu assured him of investigating the issue.