Fire accident in Amara Raja plant, no damage reported

January 31, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - CHITTOOR

A fire broke out in one of the manufacturing units of Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) at its Nunegunglapalli campus in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on January 30 evening.

There was no damage to property, building, or industrial equipment, nor were there any casualties, the company clarified.

The fire was first observed at 8:05 p.m., but prompt action by the company’s on-site personnel ensured that all employees were safely evacuated from the area. The affected area was cordoned off and steps were immediately taken to contain the fire from spreading to other zones.

Fire brigade teams from Chittoor were rushed to the campus to bring the fire under control. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the company has claimed to have adequate insurance coverage for recovery of actual loss due to the fire.

The spokesperson said, “As soon as we received information about the incident, our leadership team rushed to the spot to join the fire control and employee safety operations. We are now investigating the cause of the accident. We are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our employees and all stakeholders”.

