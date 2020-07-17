Fervour marks Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala

Temple pontiffs carry silk vastrams to be presented to the main deity at Tirumala on Thursday.

Tirumala

17 July 2020 10:00 IST

Fervour marked the annual Anivara Asthanam at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on Thursday.

Asthanam was rendered upon the deities of Malayappa Swamy and his two consorts seated atop the golden Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in the presence of Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of the Lord, at Bangaru Vakili followed by other festivities in adherence to the COVID health advisories.

As is the tradition, both senior and junior pontiffs of the temple along with TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy presented four pairs of silk vastrams to be adorned to the deities.

Earlier, the authorities from the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam in Tamil Nadu customarily presented six pairs of silk vastrams to the temple which were carried in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneyaswamy temple after going around the mada streets.

However, the procession of Pushpa Pallaki on the thoroughfares of the hill town was not observed this time owing to COVID-19 restrictions.