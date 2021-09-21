FDNA pays tributes to Gurajada on his birth anniversary

VISAKHAPATNAM

Forum seeks provision of ladder at the statue of the writer and correction of his date of birth on the plaque

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) paid rich tributes to Mahakavi Gurajada Appa Rao at his statue at RTC Complex Junction, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, on Tuesday.

FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma and treasurer B.B. Ganesh, Sahiti Sravanthi leaders N. Ramanachalam, J.P. Sarma, G. Varaprasad, Chalapathi and Sri Ram participated.

The FDNA leaders recalled their appeal made to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the past on provision of a ladder to enable garlanding of the statue on important occasions and correction of the date of birth of Gurajada, which was wrongly mentioned on the plaque of the statue. They said it was unfortunate that no action has been taken on the issue so far and hoped that it would be done soon.