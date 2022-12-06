Father, son drown

December 06, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son drowned in a water body when they went to graze cattle in Ozili mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Graddagunta village, when Alimelu Chengaiah (62) and his son Alimelu Nagarjuna (32) were taking care of their grazing buffaloes. While trying to drive the buffaloes out of the pond, Chengaiah got himself stuck in the slush pool and drowned. His son Nagarjuna, who came in search of his father and the cattle, faced a similar fate at the same spot.

Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the water body and fished out Nagarjuna’s body, but the police could not trace Chengaiah’s body till reports last came in.

