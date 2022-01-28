Father of rape victim attempts to end life at Nakkapalle

Visakhapatnam

28 January 2022 01:03 IST

He was in depression ever since the incident, say police

The father of an 11-year old girl, who was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old youth at Rajayyapeta village under Nakkapalle police station limits on January 20, reportedly attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide in his house here on Thursday.

“He appears to have taken the decision out of depression. Since the incident, he was in agony and was worried that his family’s reputation would be tarnished,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Sub-Inspector of Nakkapalle Police Station, D. Venkanna, said that the victim was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is now said to be stable, Mr. Venkanna said.

The minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth named G. Nagesh (22) when she went to collect firewood on January 20. The incident came to light after the girl along with her parents lodged a police complaint on January 21. The Nakkapalle police have arrested the accused and have sent him on remand.

Those suffering from depression or battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call 100 for counselling.