Fast-unto-death protest by ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu’s family members enters second day

January 19, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Status of Srinivas, who also said that he would go on a fast at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison, is not known as the prison authorities are tight-lipped about it

The Hindu Bureau

The fast-unto-death protest by the family members of Janapalli Srinivas alias ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu, demanding bail for him, entered the second day on January 19 (Friday).

Mr. Srinivas’s mother, J. Savitri and brother, J. Subba Raju, observed the fast in a private function hall at Gandhi Nagar here. Leaders of various democratic organisations extended support to Mr. Srinivas’s family members.

However, the status of Mr. Srinivas, who said that he would also go on a fast at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison, is not known as the prison authorities are tight-lipped about it.

