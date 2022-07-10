Farmers in Nellore unenthusiastic in growing paddy during kharif

It has been a hard grind for paddy growers in Machavaram village, near Kandukur, in SPSR Nellore district. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

July 10, 2022 01:10 IST

Payment for paddy procured for ₹213 crore during rabi remains uncleared

Thanks to comfortable storage in major reservoirs including Somasila reservoir, the lifeline of farmers in SPSR Nellore district, the Irrigation Advisory Board has given clearance for cultivation of paddy in 4 lakh acres during kharif.

However, a majority of the farmers in the district are disinterested in growing the water-consuming crop during this kharif due to “bad experience” during the last cropping season, according to a group of farmers in Jaladanki village.

The farmers had cultivated paddy in over six lakh acres in the district and produced more than 16.90 lakh tonnes of grains during rabi.

“But now, we are not in position to grow crops during kharif in spite of reservoirs brimming with water. During rabi, we went for e-crop booking as insisted by the State government to sell our produce through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, going by the government’s promise to make payments in 21 days after procurement. But even after 2 months, payment for paddy procured had not been done,” they added in a conversation with The Hindu.

“It is impossible to arrange capital for purchase of farm inputs and go for fresh crops’‘, said a farmer K Srinivasa Reddy from Brahmanakara village.

“We are unable to meet even household expenses in the present situation,” lamented another farmer S. Venkateswara Reddy from the same village.

“After taking all the trouble, we have incurred losses in the last three years. It is better not to grow crops at all,” said farmer T. Subba Reddy from Krishnapadu village.

Meanwhile, Farmers Associations Federation district president C.S.R. Kotti Reddy said: “The situation is no different in scores of villages in Kavali and Dagadarthi mandals. Paddy coverage will not cross 50,000 acres mark as against the normal four lakh acres during this kharif.”

There has been no end to the woes of paddy growers in the district in the last three years following unseasonal rains and unfavourable market condition. They raised the rabi crop much against odds as floods in November had forced them to go for paddy seedlings afresh a few times again incurring additional expenses. As a result, paddy harvest during rabi went on till May this year.

Payment for paddy procured only till April 20 had been cleared so far. The minimum support price announced by the government remained a mirage as the millers reportedly collected additionally up to 7 kg per quintal from farmers on the pretext of excess moisture.

Most of the farmers had sold their produce directly to millers or agents as only one-third of the total production had been covered by the market intervention programme of the State government. A majority of the tenant farmers are without the Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC) needed for subsidised farm inputs and marketing through RBKs.

Official assures farmers

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies District Manager P. Padma said payments to the tune of ₹330 crore had been made so far for paddy already procured. Payment of ₹213 crore had to be cleared to farmers who had sold their paddy through RBKs during Rabi season. The same would be made after a thorough verification of each farmers case from Monday.