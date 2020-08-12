False cases being slapped on TDP sympathisers, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2020 00:00 IST

Party president shoots off letter to DGP

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that immediate relief be provided to party activist M. Rakesh Chowdary, claiming that he was ‘unlawfully’ arrested over a ‘false complaint’.

In a letter addressed to DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu alleged that some police personnel, in collusion with YSRCP leaders, were targeting TDP leaders and commoners over social media posts, and demanded that stringent action must be taken against them.

‘Disturbing pattern’

“A disturbing pattern has emerged wherein false cases are being foisted on TDP supporters and sympathizers for no valid reason. At the same time, the officials are ignoring the indecent and abusive posts being uploaded by the YSRCP supporters,” he pointed out.

The TDP chief further said that the latest victim of this pattern was Rakesh Chowdary, a 28-year-old man from Mamidimanugadda in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district.

“False case was foisted on him acting on a complaint filed by his neighbours with regard to a civil dispute that is already pending in the court. The arrest was premeditated and complaints have been fabricated to put Mr. Rakesh behind the bars. Swift action is needed to rebuild the confidence of people on the police,” he added.