Experts highlight importance of basic research

April 27, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director of IIT-Ropar Rajeev Ahuja on April 26 (Friday) emphasised the need to lay a strong foundation for basic research to produce high-quality research output.

Addressing the research community of SRM University-AP on the occasion of the eighth ‘Research Day’, Mr. Ahuja said the focus should be on translational research as it is the way forward for an innovative world.

Director of A.K. Choudhury School of Information Technology, the University of Calcutta, Amlan Chakrabarti said: “Research is the pursuit of thought and the product of innovation.” He also spoke at length about the intriguing realm of quantum machine learning and exploring generative AI, shedding light on the latest advancements and potential applications in both fields.

Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Manoj K. Arora said the event was a celebration of the students’ innovative thought and applauding them in their developing research acumen. He encouraged students to take their research to the next level and become entrepreneurs who will transform the country’s market and economy.

Five faculty members of the university K.M. Divya Chaturvedi, Mahesh Kumar Ravva, G.S. Vinod Kumar, Ghanshyam Pandey and Ramanjaneya Reddy Udumula were given awards for their contributions and ingenious inventions in their respective domains.

Registrar R. Premkumar, Dean-Research Ranjit Thapa and Deans of all schools, faculty, research scholars and students were present on the occasion.

