Expedite relief measures in Gulab-hit areas, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting a video-conference on Cyclone Gulab with District Collectors from his camp office on Monday.

28 September 2021 00:17 IST

Jagan announces ₹5 lakh ex gratia to kin of each deceased

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the District Collectors and other officials to expedite relief measures in the Cyclone Gulab-affected areas, and announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who died in rain-related incidents.

In a video-conference with the Collectors, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that power should be restored as soon as rain subsided and suggested frequent monitoring of the situation.

He said ₹1,000 should be given to each family returning home from relief camps. He wanted quality food to be given to those taking shelter in such camps, along with the required medical care and safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to set up relief camps wherever necessary and to remove water from inundated areas in Visakhapatnam city by pumping it out. He also directed the officials to be liberal in preparing enumeration reports of crop damage.

He said the officials should be on a high alert to the likelihood of heavy rain in the next couple of days, particularly on the borders with Odisha where it was raining heavily. Priority should be given to mitigating the impact of flooding caused by the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, he added.

Speaking from Visakhapatnam, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said winds were blowing at speeds reaching 90 kmph in some places off the coast of northern districts and that a large number of trees were uprooted by gales. Relief measures are in full swing in Visakhapatnam city.